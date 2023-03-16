The time is now for the Buffalo Fire Department fire union and fire commissioner to come together and make a fire policy on fires in vacant structures. Whenever a fire in an abandoned structure is confirmed whether the fire is deep seated or not, firefighters should be ordered to evacuate immediately.

No firefighter’s life is worth a vacant structure that will be demolished the following day. As soon as the chief on location is notified, he should pull all firefighters out to a defensive position and perform the old surround and drown technique.

Firefighters are aggressive in nature at structure fires and are trained to attack, but now is the time for fire chiefs to be vigilant and protect our firefighters from themselves.

Phil Ryan, retired R-1

West Seneca