Letter: Immigration problems could be easily solved

I recently read a fascinating book about Ellis Island, the great immigration gateway that operated from approximately 1892 to 1954 in New York Harbor. Especially in the early period from 1892 to about 1922, huge numbers of immigrants were registered, given shelter, food, clothing and health care. In 1907 alone, over one million immigrants were processed. Some were deported for reasons of criminal records, health infirmities, or other problems, but the great majority were integrated into the United States and became part of the great “melting pot.”

Compare that to the now apparent “crisis” of having 10,000 people, give or take a few bodies, show up at our borders. In this day of computers, rapid construction and far more wealth than the U.S. had in 1907, and we can’t handle and assimilate that number compared to 1907. It seems to me that lack of will combined with lack of empathy is the root cause of our immigration ineptitude. The United States should be better than this.