Letter: Immigration measure brings hope to millions

Our new President Biden’s immigration overhaul should be a call to action for all Americans.

I hope this legislation turns the page on a very ugly chapter in our history, one where young children were and perhaps still are being separated from their parents and housed in cages, untold numbers held in jails and detention centers and many deported back to countries where they faced poverty, repression and yes even death. Come on, we are better than this as Americans and as human beings.

I feel it is critical that we as a nation address the conditions that are forcing people to abandon their home countries.

For decades, the United States has propped up dictatorial and corrupt governments, supported coups and put the profits of U.S.-based corporations ahead of the basic needs of the people.

If we don’t do something to relieve the problems we helped create in their home countries, these terrified people will keep arriving at our door in need of help.

A huge share of U.S. aid to countries such as El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras goes to security forces and the military which are notoriously corrupt and engage in massive repression of their own citizens.