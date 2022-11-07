Letter: Immigration burden should be shared

Picture a country with millions of invaders crossing borders illegally, who would challenge its social systems, changing its language and culture. It would have the right to defend itself, even using lethal means of defense.

Suppose a million invaders crossed China's borders. The response would be massive slaughter. Suppose over a million invaders crossed Russia's border. The response would be massive slaughter. China's population imbalance requires more younger workers but it does not encourage immigration.

Even with “brain drain” Russia does not encourage immigration. Face it, mass movements into Russia or China would result in mass slaughter. Why is the USA condemned for its immigration policies? We are inundated with invaders, legal and otherwise. Our response is to try and process them through humane channels.

For practical reasons, we need immigrants to do work Americans will not. We must improve the system of letting in some legally. For humane reasons, we must take some of the neediest asylum seekers, though realistically we cannot take them all.

One possible solution to excess immigration here is to convince China and Russia to admit their fair shares. For reasons stated above, they would benefit, scoring political points on the world stage. This will never happen as they resist diluting “national purity.” Even in other countries - Japan is an example - there is support for “national identity.” Shouldn't they accept more immigrants? While we must reform our immigration policies, we should strongly encourage other countries to accept their fair share of immigrants.

Larry Beanan

Tonawanda