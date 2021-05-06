Letter: Immigrants continue to play critical role shaping America

Immigrants have played a critical role throughout the pandemic in our community. Across the country, nearly 23 million immigrants have been putting their lives on the line in essential roles that keep our childcare, health care system, long term care, food supply chain and our economy running.

With mothers stepping out of the labor force at a higher rate than fathers, it’s clear that to support their return to the workforce we must invest in child care, elder care, and the whole care infrastructure providing immigrant essential workers Dreamers, and Temporary Protected Status holder a pathway to citizenship in the upcoming economic recovery package is an important step toward rebuilding our nation’s economy and, especially our care infrastructure will create good jobs, boost economic recovery, and provide security for millions of American families and caregivers.

Immigrants are essential to our community, our families, and our economy. Now is the time for us to unite across our differences and pass policies that help everyday people and or communities.

The U.S. childcare industry has long relied on Black, Asian, and Latina women, including immigrants, with women of color making up 40% of its workforce.

Christine Snyder

Cheektowaga