Letter: Immigrants can make great contributions

The term "illegal alien" should be used only for criminals when crimes are committed. My grandfather and his two brothers left Central Europe on a ship from Dusseldorf Germany and were greeted by immigration officials. Their answer for legal entry was "we want to work" and they were sent to Nanticoke Pennsylvania to pick shale out of the coal piles. Social immigrants are often wrongly termed "illegal" and are not accepted in the American way of life. This hateful term "illegal" happens because our government failed to rightly interview the immigrants.