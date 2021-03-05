Letter: Imagining different court reaching different outcome

I admit that I don’t fully understand the legal technicalities surrounding the second impeachment of former President Trump. I don’t believe I’ve ever heard of anyone being charged with inciting insurrection before. I followed the story as closely as I could and there are a few things I’m not sure of. Some people said that it was inappropriate to hold the trial in the Senate, but nobody offered an alternative. Should the trial have been held in a criminal court as I imagine it would be if Trump were any other citizen or a military court-martial considering he was commander-in-chief of the armed forces when the alleged crime took place? What would the penalty be had he been found guilty in those venues? Had the trial been held in the Senate, the disqualification to hold public office in the future doesn’t seem to be equitable with what a citizen would receive if they were found guilty of the same charge in the appropriate venue.