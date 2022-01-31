 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Imagine a grain elevator park to delight children and adults
Letter: Imagine a grain elevator park to delight children and adults

While I appreciate the letters “thinking outside the box for the Northern grain elevator site,” the writers did not go far enough. Too static. We need to bring “Disney Imagineering” to the table.

Think narration, animated people explaining their jobs, conveyor belts, moving machines and whatever else happened in the site. How about an in season Mr. Rogers trolley on tracks nearby? Or a boat ride in the canal, also nearby.

What better way to bring our history alive than using edutainment, especially for the kids. Many of us would be willing to pay for that kind of amusement park setting.

Yes, its a dream. But Disney did it under more difficult circumstances.

Tony Buttino Sr.

Hoover Beach

