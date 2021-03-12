Letter: Image at the U.S. Capitol is now far from democratic

I recently returned from Washington, D.C., where there were thousands of National Guard troops still in the city, and security measures undertaken in the immediate aftermath of the protests at the U.S. Capitol remain in place.

This is bad policy and bad symbolism. It was too much, too late. It is a classic bureaucratic overreaction to a failure that can’t be undone by theatrical measures after the fact. Officials didn’t like the “optics” of having the National Guard on call prior to the protest. A classic American pattern, which is to botch something out of the gate, then throw massive resources at the problem to recover in overwhelming fashion.

Then there is the seven-foot razor-wire fence erected around the U.S. Capitol that lends a Berlin Wall touch to a building that stands for self-government. The fence is ugly. It inevitably brings to mind war zones and dictatorships. It speaks of a profound distrust between the government and the governed. A fence that belongs outside a U.S. Embassy or at the southern border would be tone-deaf, high-handed and unreasonable.

Joe Cyran

Buffalo