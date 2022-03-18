Letter: Ignore request to end 30-year ‘sister city’ status

In response to county representatives Joseph Lorigo, John Mills, Frank Todaro, and Christopher Greene asking Mayor Byron W. Brown to terminate the 30-year city status of Buffalo and Tver, Russia, we should all be nothing less than appalled.

The four are irresponsibly myopic and cruel, even moronic, to condemn the beleaguered Russian people for the atrocities of their dictator. These people, who are at Vladimir Putin’s mercy, are being arrested and incarcerated by the thousands for having the courage to openly protest this monster’s barbaric brutality.

Our support and concern for these besieged but valorous Russians are paramount at this time, not our scorn and punishment. Mayor Brown, please continue as the leader we respect, and soundly deny this foolish and short-sighted petition.

And as a postscript, ex-President Trump’s extolling Putin as “a genius” has elicited no response, no outrage, at all from these same four legislators.

Iris Skoog

Williamsville