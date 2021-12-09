Letter: If we don’t defend democracy we have no one else to blame

Recently, former Donald Trump Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, suggested that if the Republicans re-take control of the House in 2022, that they should appoint Donald Trump as Speaker.

When I first heard this, I thought, what a kidder. Then I realized it’s no joke. There is nothing in the constitution that requires the Speaker of the House to actually be a member of the House, although to date each has been. In other words, the majority party could appoint anyone, even an outsider, to be Speaker.

If this scenario became reality it would be advantageous for Trump in many ways:

(1) The Constitution does not mandate any term limits for the Speakership.

(2) He would be able to eliminate the one-sixth committee investigating his possible, some think probable, involvement in the failed coup attempt of one-sixth.

(3) He would be able to appoint committee chairs who buy into his fantasy that the 2020 election was stolen and who demean the term “election integrity” by supporting voter restriction measures as a solution to a non-existing problem.

(4) On a lighter note, he wouldn’t have to tax his brain thinking of a clever new hat slogan.