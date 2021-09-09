Letter: If the public pays for a stadium, then it should have the final ‘say’

I admire Pegula Sports and Entertainment on its reported request that a new stadium be totally funded through public funds. If this is the case than I propose the entire new stadium issue be placed on a special Erie County ballot and if we as taxpayers are paying, we will decide all the details. First and foremost, let’s vote on the location. Either downtown or Orchard Park. Secondly, the capacity. 60,000 or 72,000. Finally, Removable roof or open air.