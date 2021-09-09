 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: If the public pays for a stadium, then it should have the final ‘say’
0 comments

Letter: If the public pays for a stadium, then it should have the final ‘say’

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

I admire Pegula Sports and Entertainment on its reported request that a new stadium be totally funded through public funds. If this is the case than I propose the entire new stadium issue be placed on a special Erie County ballot and if we as taxpayers are paying, we will decide all the details. First and foremost, let’s vote on the location. Either downtown or Orchard Park. Secondly, the capacity. 60,000 or 72,000. Finally, Removable roof or open air.

When will the taxpayers stand up to the threats and demands of billionaire owners? This county has already paid for a dome stadium that was never built.

Let’s agree to a spartan removable roof stadium and let the Pegulas equip the stadium with all the bells and whistles.

Maybe it’s time to drill another well.

Bill Krieger

Williamsville

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News