Letter: If McDermott supports troops, where is team during anthem?

The Salute to Service Award is presented by the USAA insurance company for those who deserve special recognition for stepping up to support our military. Coach Sean McDermott was selected as the nominee representing the Buffalo Bills.

During the USAA's search for candidates were they aware that McDermott and his team hide in their locker room while the national anthem is played and the American flag displayed? Team owners conceded to a $89 million "social justice package" negotiated by the Players Association for assurances that every player would stand for the national anthem.

To me the entire Bills organization is an embarrassment. Taxpayer money should never be considered to build a stadium for the Pegulas, who are billionaires.

Joe Cyran

Buffalo