Letter: If Canada gets vaccinated Bisons, Blue Jays go home

In my opinion the U.S.-Canadian border should be reopened to allow the free flow, not only of people but of pro sports teams. As nice as it may be to have the Blue Jays home games in Buffalo its time for them to go home. There is something disconcerting having the Bisons playing home games in Trenton, N.J. this season, while masquerading as the “Thunder” and only playing as the Bisons on the road. Major League Baseball wanted to do a good turn for a city that lost their team in the Minor League reshuffle. Well, perhaps it is time to do the long-suffering Buffalo Bisons fans a good turn and give us our team back.