Letter: Identity politics driving our political polarization

Two extremists were recently defeated in local elections. Maybe that is a sign of positive things to come for the country.

Many fail to understand that much support for former President Donald Trump stems from a rejection of the insidious growth of big government, coupled with the decline of individual freedom and responsibility for one's own actions. The danger of India Walton's big government ideology is obvious: the likelihood of financial ruin and continued enslavement of generation after generation to addictive handouts.

Stefan Mychajliw and Trump are right to oppose such nonsense. They are wrong and dangerous in their own way in how they respond. Yet many see them as the lesser of two evils.

We must avoid the inevitable economic disaster of big government overreach. Is Bidenflation a sign of things to come? Trump wants to run again in 2024. Is that a sign of more overreaction?

We must also avoid the rupture of our social fabric from the growth of identity politics (practiced by both extremes). Designating groups as victims is toxic to their sense of self. Treating groups as needing special treatment breeds resentment. But failing to recognize everyone's humanity is just plain wrong.