Letter: Identify exonerated priests, so they can be welcomed back

About a week ago there was an article in The Buffalo News regarding an announcement from the Diocese of Buffalo stating that 17 priests were exonerated and returned to active ministry. However, there were no names listed and even upon checking the website for the diocese there wasn’t even a mention of this.

When I and several other priests were accused of sexually abusing minors, our pictures and names were on the front page of the paper and on all of the TV stations – ruining our reputations and ending our ministries. But now, when priests have been cleared of such charges, there’s no mention of their names (or pictures). Talk about the injustice of the system and priest once again being “thrown under the bus” by the diocese.

The public has a right to know who these priests are so that they can be welcomed back into their parishes and celebrate the sacramental life of the church. The fact that one simple letter from a lawyer representing a victim with no actual proof – only an accusation – could destroy someone’s life and completely go against the age old saying “innocent until proven guilty” before any legal action took place was an abomination.

True victims deserve their day in court and any possible payment for their pain. But those who are lying about a Scout Master, teacher, clergyman, relative, coach etc., and just trying to cash in on the settlement should be sued for defamation of character. Will we ever see justice and honestly restored in our church and in society?

Rev. Roy Herberger

Amherst