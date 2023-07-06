Industrial development agencies work on behalf of New York taxpayers to lessen the tax burden and increase economic opportunity. A recent spin on how IDAs are costing school districts money has created a false narrative. Incentives are leveraged against new investment and new jobs. Under the IDA, some property taxes are temporarily abated. During the abatement period, payments in lieu of taxes (also known as PILOT payments) are made to the schools and taxing jurisdictions. These payments provide a new source of revenue. The temporary property tax discount creates permanent new investment and new job opportunities in your community. In the Town of Hamburg, IDA generated projects garnered over $1.2 million dollars for town school districts in 2023.

A recent study commissioned by The New York State Economic Development Council identified that for every dollar of taxes discounted; $6.57 is created in New York tax revenue. In addition, $339 million in new revenue is generated for school districts annually through IDAs.

Furthermore, New York State Comptroller, Thomas DiNapoli, speaks to the impact of IDAs. In 2022 there were 4,324 projects statewide with a total of $126 billion in value. These projects were awarded $1.1 billion in exemptions and created 221,305 new jobs.

Tax incentives create new investment and bring jobs to your community. New York needs IDAs to prevent future businesses from leaving to operate in a lower taxed state. The hubris that companies will come here anyway is false. We are competing for business against the entire country. Without IDA’s, taxpayers will carry the burden of the costs.

Sean Doyle, Executive Director

Hamburg Industrial Development Agency

Corey Wiktor, Executive Director

Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency