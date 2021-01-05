Letter: Ice skating rinks could open safely

I realize that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is doing his best to keep us safe and reducing the spread of Covid-19, but I don’t understand the closing of all area ice rinks.

Bryant Park in New York City is allowing skaters by allowing a limited number of people on ice at one time and making masks mandatory. The next few months are going to be dark enough with not much to do and it would be nice if ice skating could still be considered an option.