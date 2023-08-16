Think about this legal hypothetical.

As a concerned citizen, I appear in front of the Supreme Court of the United States and tell them I am going to sue them for $1 trillion each. They are represented by an army of the greatest lawyers throughout history, arguing their case and drafting their papers. My case will be based on extreme emotional distress. Guess what, here is the unfortunate wrinkle - I am also the judge in my own case. Even if they have legal luminaries, from Cicero to Brandeis - the current justices have lost.

That is why Sir Edward Coke says being a judge in your own case “provides for an absurdity.”

If the judge is biased, non neutral, partial and not objective, the judgment is not based on due process. Without due process, you don’t have a Supreme Court and you also don’t have a legal system based on the rule of law.

You have a system based on the rule of a man or woman, which is an arbitrary and capricious system. These justices are judging themselves regarding ethics issues, that is absurd.

When there is no check on power, leaders become “high on their own supply” and that is bad for the institution. There needs to be wholesale changes in the judicial make up of the Supreme Court. Further, there must be the application of ethics rules to all of these justices as lawyers, who are answerable to their state bars where they are members.

Camp good days and fun times are over.

Bill Licata

Buffalo