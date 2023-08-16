Hypocrisy in politics is hardly breaking news, but Republican politicians and, more importantly, the voters who elect them, have taken hypocrisy to dizzying new heights. They will trot out the "Don't Tread On Me" mantra to justify their outrage at cameras meant to stop speeding in school zones and are convinced that the Founding Fathers would defend their right to purchase an assault rifle even after they've been convicted of domestic abuse.

They can work the term "confiscatory taxes" into virtually any conversation, and if they're clever enough and rich enough they avoid paying taxes altogether. Rather than chip in like the rest of us, wealthy GOP business owners would rather pay their corporate accountants to circumvent already porous tax laws written by the legislators whose campaigns they contribute to.

Entire sections of the country are up in arms about "welfare," but are the first to put their hands out for funds from the CARES Act or from the Federal Emergency Management Agency when their lives or property is destroyed by Covid-19, tornadoes, extreme heat, hail, hurricanes, drought, floods and other “acts of God.”

The “family values” GOP is in the thrall of a man who tried to get others to overthrow the election he lost even as he hugs the flag. Newt Gingrich (one of three men on Trump's short list for vice president in 2016) was committing adultery, while his day job was to drag before American children on the 6 o'clock News every detail of the impeachment of Bill Clinton for lying about an affair.

As a Georgia voter recently said, "We're all sinners," which I guess means to Republican voters that lack of character does not disqualify you as a political candidate as long as you promise to keep the poor from voting, to cut taxes, and to demonize anyone who's not a native born white Christian.

John Nelson

Kenmore