Letter: Hypocrisy in celebrating and condemning oligarchs

An oligarch is defined as “a very rich business leader with a great deal of political influence.” It seems that the mass media is focusing, with great glee, on Russian oligarchs and the forfeiture of their super-yachts, villas, art collections, soccer clubs, and the like. At the same time, it celebrates what I would suggest are their true-blue American counterparts with their out-sized wealth, expensive acquisitions, and personal extravagances, all of which are funded and sustained by favorable legislation and taxation chicanery. How is it that the billionaire class are constantly subsidized by the middle-class public in furtherance of their personal wealth and ambitions? Should limited public funds be utilized to construct “pleasure palaces” for the rich and famous? Can one condone private space travel while equitable tax revenue is “forgiven?”

Our elected officials, who should be representing the residents of their districts, are enthrall to those who can only be described as American oligarchs. These same people find it in the public’s interest to save an antiquated, abandoned, and dilapidated warehouse is worth saving while finding it necessary to raze a 49-year-old stadium. Were Robin Leach alive today, he’d probably host a hit show entitled “Tax Breaks for the Rich & Infamous.”

Bruce Mitchell

East Aurora