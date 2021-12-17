Letter: Hutch-Tech football suffers due to bad rule

How many more? How many more children are we going to sacrifice because of this coaching policy in Buffalo Public Schools? The state of the Hutch-Tech football program, to say it nicely, is in complete disarray. What makes the situation worse is that our students tried to warn us.

Four years ago, a group of Hutch-Tech student athletes got together and started a petition to keep their coach Nick Todaro on. They believed in him and the culture he was building, and they wanted him to stay. He was coming off a 3-6 season and things were looking up. I know you’re asking why they had to start a petition to keep someone on who the players had complete faith in. Seniority. That’s the word, that’s the reason their coach was ripped away from them. Coach Tony Truilizio had usurped Coach Todaro because the policy in Buffalo Public Schools is that a teacher with the most seniority has first rights to the job.