Letter: Humans must go deep to heal what hurts

The study of literature is a discipline that may help us understand some irrational aspects of human behavior.

We’re now at a divisive moment in our national history when we must decide if we will permit fanatic behavior from many sides (ultra-conservative and ultra-liberal) to trash the best vision of our founders. We don’t want to accept false remedies for true needs.

We need to reflect on our needs in personal terms and to ask ourselves, “What do I want and need, and am I looking for satisfaction in the right places?” Too many of us are looking for answers to our specific needs in mass-produced terms, but billboards aren’t sacred texts (we look to the great religions for those).

The American-British poet-critic T.S. Eliot may be able to offer some guidance by explaining to some extent what we tend to be looking for when we feel abandoned, neglected, displaced and marginalized.

In his famous 1920 poem, “Gerontian” (Greek for “little old man”), the “I” of the poem – desperate for belief in a “higher” power than himself, a comforting belief-system in a world that seems to pay little attention to his needs – says: “Signs are taken for wonders. ‘We would see a sign!’”