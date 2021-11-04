Letter: Humans must go deep to heal what hurts

The study of literature is a discipline that may help us understand some irrational aspects of human behavior.
We’re now at a divisive moment in our national history when we must decide if we will permit fanatic behavior from many sides (ultra-conservative and ultra-liberal) to trash the best vision of our founders. We don’t want to accept false remedies for true needs.
We need to reflect on our needs in personal terms and to ask ourselves, “What do I want and need, and am I looking for satisfaction in the right places?” Too many of us are looking for answers to our specific needs in mass-produced terms, but billboards aren’t sacred texts (we look to the great religions for those).
The American-British poet-critic T.S. Eliot may be able to offer some guidance by explaining to some extent what we tend to be looking for when we feel abandoned, neglected, displaced and marginalized.
In his famous 1920 poem, “Gerontian” (Greek for “little old man”), the “I” of the poem – desperate for belief in a “higher” power than himself, a comforting belief-system in a world that seems to pay little attention to his needs – says: “Signs are taken for wonders. ‘We would see a sign!’”
I think too many of us are looking to simplified political TV ads and impassioned talking-head pronouncements – which pretend to tell all of us who we are and what we all need, as if we were one person – for answers to individual dilemmas, losses, hardships and discontents.
Each of us contains within us what T.S. Eliot calls in the same poem “hidden corridors” below conscious awareness.
Each of us, like Willy Loman in "Death of a Salesman," has “phony dreams.” I would suggest that each of us needs to explore those unique corridors, and each of us needs to convert those fantasies into realistic and pragmatic goals before we commit ourselves to any ideological snake-oil that might turn America into a version of Orwell’s “1984.”
Howard Wolf
Amherst