Letter: Humanity has much work to do to better ourselves

It has been said that human beings are the only mammals who blush, or need to. We all should be hanging our heads. We interlopers inherited a pristine world. We began by abusing the indigenous people and continue to do so today. To feed our lust for gold we ripped innocent brown people from another continent and forced them into servitude. They suffered brutality to fulfill our needs and all the while we proclaimed ourselves, the “shining city on the hill.” We have poked our noses into places around the world and each time it ended in carnage. To this day we continue to despoil the air, water, the forests and to destroy thousands of animal and plant species.

Now don’t get me wrong. In spite of our proclivities to wreak havoc, we have accomplished some miraculous things. We twice rescued Europe from the claws of a clutching despot. Again and again, we have sent aid to suffering people around the globe. For these and many other things we should hold our heads high.