Add our direct experience to decades of warnings by scientists and environmentalists: None of us are safe from the climate crisis (“Record pollution, heat herald season of climate extremes,” June 9).

Human-caused climate change is more than an “undoubted force” in the spread of wildfires (Editorial Board: "As smoke spreads from Canadian fires, the eastern U.S. experiences a new danger,” June 9). New research has drawn a clear and measurable link between 88 major fossil fuel producers’ emissions and increased total burned forest regions in Western Canada and the United States between 1986 and 2021. Why not a direct connection to the Quebec fires as well?

We know why our climate is in crisis, and how the effects are and will continue to overwhelm us. But we also know the solution, and have for years: Stop burning oil and gas, and we can still avert the worst of what we have wrought. Yet while the air quality worsened in Albany, legislators, especially Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, continued to waffle over the NY HEAT Act, a fundamental step toward a cleaner New York. And as smog engulfed Washington, D.C., Sen. Joe Manchin clung to his Mountain Valley Pipeline. Everywhere are the fossil fuel lobbyists making the case that we should speed to the abyss.

We can stop lording it over nature and learn to live peaceably with it, sharing the sun and wind for clean power instead of gouging a filthier future out of the Earth’s ancient carbon sinks.

Suzanne Coogan

Warsaw