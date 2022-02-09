Letter: Hull House deserves recognition, resources

I am pleased with the many efforts and accomplishments of recent years to preserve, restore and perpetuate elements of Buffalo’s earlier days. Central Terminal, Richardson Complex, the Carousel, Michigan Avenue Baptist Church and lately the Great Northern grain elevator.

While commendable, I find it frustrating that our community seems unaware that Buffalo did not have its beginning in the late 1800s, but began much earlier. There is one very important piece of our earliest history that seems to remain hidden in plain sight. The historic Hull house, Erie Counties oldest, was the home of Revolutionary War veteran Warren Hull, built in the first decade of the 19th century. It has since 2006 been the focus of the Hull House Foundation to restore the home, and interpret the lives of Warren, his Wife Polly and their 12 children, as well as their role in the development of our beloved city.