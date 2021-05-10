 Skip to main content
Letter: Hudecki served as example of the high quality at ECC
Letter: Hudecki served as example of the high quality at ECC

As I read the obituary of Rajmohini Sebastian Hudecki in The Buffalo News, it reminded me of the wonderful educational opportunities afforded this community through Erie Community College.

She was a Fulbright scholar who spent 30 years teaching biology at our community college. As a past board member at the college, I will forever be impressed by the dedicated, innovative and highly competent staff that serves the students of our area.

Let no one doubt for one minute the quality of education one receives at ECC. It is an institution of higher learning with standards and staff that are worthy of recognition.

Patricia Krzesinski

Williamsville

