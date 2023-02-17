Former Trump White House Press Secretary and Fox News contributor Sarah Huckabee recently parlayed her talent for gaslighting into the governorship of Arkansas. Not surprisingly, her credentials as a professional liar propelled her into the plum job of responding to President Biden’s State of the Union Address. As she so eloquently put it, “The dividing line in America is no longer between right or left. The choice is between normal and crazy.”

In the latest example of the Party of Trump’s cluelessness over the meaning of irony and hypocrisy, this precocious master of deception and disinformation seemed to imply that the “crazy” label should be attached to Democrats, while her party (the Party of Trump and the party of Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Gaetz, Stefanik, Cruz, Kari Lake, and rising star George Santos) would, presumably, be the “normal” party.

Conflating common courtesy, decency, and teaching facts in our schools with “the woke mob” who want to “teach our kids to hate America,” the pseudo Christian governor may very well have talked herself into believing her skewed version of America and its history. Either way, she seems well on her way to overtaking Hillary as the most despised woman ever to come from Arkansas.

John Nelson

Kenmore