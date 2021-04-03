Letter: Howard should follow Cuomo in claiming voter exception

The Buffalo News reported in the March 18 edition that Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard is being sued by New York State Attorney General Letitia James, alleging his improper reporting and investigating of sexual misconduct incidents at the two jails he oversees. Perhaps, in his own defense, Howard should adopt the stance of our illustrious Gov. Andrew Cuomo, i.e., that he was elected and reelected by the voters of Erie County, not by the state Attorney General. As Cuomo claims in his situations, case closed.