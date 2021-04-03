 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Howard should follow Cuomo in claiming voter exception
0 comments

Letter: Howard should follow Cuomo in claiming voter exception

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The Buffalo News reported in the March 18 edition that Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard is being sued by New York State Attorney General Letitia James, alleging his improper reporting and investigating of sexual misconduct incidents at the two jails he oversees. Perhaps, in his own defense, Howard should adopt the stance of our illustrious Gov. Andrew Cuomo, i.e., that he was elected and reelected by the voters of Erie County, not by the state Attorney General. As Cuomo claims in his situations, case closed.

Ron Antholzner Sr.

Lockport

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News