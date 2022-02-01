Letter: Howard should be stopped from holding two public jobs

I am incensed that our “former” sheriff of Erie County, Tim Howard, has “retired” to two jobs paid by taxpayers – “full time” for the new sheriff, and part-time as the new supervisor of the Town of Wales! Many thanks to The Buffalo News for the reporting that brought this “double-dipping” to light.

Howard’s simultaneous collecting of these two salaries is not only unseemly but a conflict of interest in two ways.

First, effort. In theory, possibly, a person could do an honest full day’s work for the county and a half day for Wales. But given Howard’s lack of work ethic – he almost never entered the Holding Center, just a few steps from his office, even though the jails are the sheriff’s biggest responsibility – that seems unlikely.

Even more troublesome, townships like Wales are constantly negotiating with the county – sometimes the sheriff’s office – to reach agreements on issues such as policing, 911, road maintenance, parks and senior services. Residents of Wales deserve to be sure that their supervisor is 100% loyal to the town and its interests when those negotiations take place. It is unacceptable, and should be illegal, for a town supervisor to be receiving salary (or income from contracts or professional services) from the county.