Letter: Howard should be stopped from holding two public jobs

I am incensed that our “former” sheriff of Erie County, Tim Howard, has “retired” to two jobs paid by taxpayers – “full time” for the new sheriff, and part-time as the new supervisor of the Town of Wales! Many thanks to The Buffalo News for the reporting that brought this “double-dipping” to light.
Howard’s simultaneous collecting of these two salaries is not only unseemly but a conflict of interest in two ways.
First, effort. In theory, possibly, a person could do an honest full day’s work for the county and a half day for Wales. But given Howard’s lack of work ethic – he almost never entered the Holding Center, just a few steps from his office, even though the jails are the sheriff’s biggest responsibility – that seems unlikely.
Even more troublesome, townships like Wales are constantly negotiating with the county – sometimes the sheriff’s office – to reach agreements on issues such as policing, 911, road maintenance, parks and senior services. Residents of Wales deserve to be sure that their supervisor is 100% loyal to the town and its interests when those negotiations take place. It is unacceptable, and should be illegal, for a town supervisor to be receiving salary (or income from contracts or professional services) from the county.
I thought our new Republican sheriff was interested in bringing integrity and some reforms to the county sheriff’s office – some change. I am sorely disappointed that he is clearly intending to keep much the same, by keeping several of the same administrators including the former sheriff and abetting the shameful behavior of the latter. One or both of these “public servants” should change the employment situation of Howard immediately.