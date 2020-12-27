Letter: How soon can we get rid of Trump and his advisers?

After the past six weeks of utter insanity, something needs to be done.

We can’t wait until Jan. 20.

That President Trump is still declaring that the election was fraudulent, being advised by Sydney Powell and Gen. Michael Flynn, former national security adviser, to declare martial law and blaming what appears to be a Russian cyberattack on China and continuing with these crazy conspiracy theories is beyond insane.

If Congress cares to save our democracy post-Trump, and save the Republican party, they should immediately invoke the 25th Amendment, remove Trump from office, and advise him to flee to Russia and apply for asylum, thereby avoiding criminal prosecution. It would be a win-win.

I’m sure his good friend and buddy, Vladimir Putin, whom Trump always believes in, would grant him refugee status.

The last six weeks certainly hasn’t been normal or presidential behavior.

There is something seriously wrong here.

Patrick Norton

West Seneca