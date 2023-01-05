Letter: How much longer will fans flock to this dangerous sport?

It was soon after Damar Hamlin’s horrific collapse that professional and social media commenters began reminding others to keep the focus on Hamlin.

Hamlin and his family are most important. Second is the well-being of the Bills. In labeling acceptable directions of compassion, we risk avoiding the question of why we watch and what role our choices played in Hamlin and other talented young men to aspire to the profession in the first place.

If players must approach the profession with the cognitive dissonance necessary to sprint over the middle, fans have no excuse to set aside the violence before them.

On Monday, there was disdain towards anyone who suggested that the game continue. The games will continue at a time when Hamlin’s future may still be uncertain and the risk of harm to another player is unchanged. With respect to how the Hamlins and Bills wish to proceed, there is no appropriate time to return to football after a tragedy when the tragedy is football.

When I undoubtedly watch, I hope it will be with the perspective that no amount of time has made returning appropriate. Rather, it will be with the admission that the consensus choice between our entertainment and violence has long been made. Only with this admission can we slowly find safer sources for entertainment while encouraging world-class athletes to find different outlets for their talents.

Matthew Burke

Buffalo