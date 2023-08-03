A question for those more knowledgeable than me. Weather predictions are one of the things I watch the news for. They appear to be based on past conditions similar to current conditions and what those conditions produced in the past. The problem is that global warming statistically is simply producing conditions (such as the hottest month ever this July). My question is what do these repeatedly first-time conditions mean for accuracy for predictions? Statistically, if life was equal, each decade would have one of the top 10 hottest (wettest? snowiest? windy?) etc. Life ain't equal under normal conditions and under theories of climate change, we have experienced the reality of extreme weather of all types occurring disproportionately in the last decade or two. My question is simply one of trying to get an explanation of the impacts of climate change on daily weather prediction or is political extremism simply going to call on us to pretend nothing is going on.