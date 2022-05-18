Letter: How does a minor purchase a lethal assault weapon?

Now that we have had another mass slaughter - this one in our city of Buffalo - perpetrated by a deranged impressionable youth of 18 years of age.

I have to ask myself this question: Why is it illegal for minor to purchase a pack of cigarettes or a bottle of booze? But it’s perfectly OK to walk into any gun shop in the country and purchase a lethal assault weapon with no problem at all?

And yet the Republican right sit on their backsides and do absolutely nothing to rectify this problem.

All we get is their “thoughts and prayers” for the victims and their families.

Bill Mindel

West Seneca