Letter: How do these people manage to get elected?

A man posts a video fantasizing about killing a woman and attacking another man. Once upon a time this individual would be referred for a mental health evaluation, if not treatment. If you’re a member of Congress, I guess it can be passed off as a “joke.”

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) recently posted an anime video depicting himself killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and attacking the President of the United States.

At this writing, the outcry from his fellow congressmen, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, has been an avalanche of silence.

So that’s where we are now, so inured by the mass killings, a pandemic, and a failed coup attempt, that apparently everything, no matter how outrageous, just slides right off unless it’s a total collapse by the Bills or Sabres.

Do any local elected Republicans, not on the verge of retiring, have the courage to call it what it is, a call to violence against elected officials the author of the video does not agree with?

Sometimes you have to scratch your head and ask yourself, how did these people get elected? Gosar, a former dentist, was re-elected in 2020 with 69.7% of the vote, in case you were thinking of moving to Arizona.

Paul Bojanowski

Cheektowaga