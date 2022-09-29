Letter: How can it get any worse than what is going on now?

There is so much news to draw attention to: the wrongful demolition of the Great Northern, the change in format of the Buffalo News, the misuse of the term “mafia’ by ignorantly using this criminal connotation with our wonderful Bills team, and anything Trump related, and I could go on.

However, second to Putin’s threat to go nuclear is the most horrifying news about the conscription efforts of Putin to forcefully drag Ukrainians into fighting against their own people with the threat of “sending conscripts to the front line without weapons if they refuse to follow orders.” Yes, you read that correctly… placed on the front line without weapons. Please people in power do not have the world watch as the Ukrainians are forced to be slaughtered. It is terribly painful for me to even write this.