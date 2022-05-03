 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: How about trying a different fix for the USS The Sullivans?

  • Updated
The recent dilemma faced by the USS The Sullivans has garnered much attention and yet very little seems to be looking forward to what the future will bring. Patching holes with marine-grade epoxy seems to be short sighted. It must follow that new holes will appear next to the epoxy until the entire hull is just epoxy. Why has there not been some forward thinking. Could a cofferdam offer an alternative? Would it not be possible to install one around one or all the ships at that location and fill the dam with something like concrete that would replace the water and stabilize them forever? Just a thought from an uninformed onlooker.

Peter Bonsey

Amherst

