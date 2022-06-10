 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: How about a different supermarket?

Everyone is asking when Top’s will rebuild on Jefferson but I think the memories of that dark day may remain fresh for a long time. Why not have Wegman’s, Aldi’s or Dash’s give it a go in this area?

Marty Farrell

West Seneca

