Letter: How about a different supermarket?

Everyone is asking when Top’s will rebuild on Jefferson but I think the memories of that dark day may remain fresh for a long time. Why not have Wegman’s, Aldi’s or Dash’s give it a go in this area?
Marty Farrell
West Seneca
