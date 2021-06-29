Letter: House Republicans should be ashamed

I am shocked and dismayed that House Republicans numbering 21 members would oppose granting Congressional gold medals to the Capitol Police Officers that put their lives on the line to protect them on Jan. 6. These members of Congress are trying to diminish what these officers did on their behalf. All in the name of Trump’s lies and political advantage. These people are a disgrace to the U.S. government that they claim to represent. If this was Democrats doing this these Republican members would be howling in front of every microphone they could find.