 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: House Republicans should be ashamed
0 comments

Letter: House Republicans should be ashamed

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

I am shocked and dismayed that House Republicans numbering 21 members would oppose granting Congressional gold medals to the Capitol Police Officers that put their lives on the line to protect them on Jan. 6. These members of Congress are trying to diminish what these officers did on their behalf. All in the name of Trump’s lies and political advantage. These people are a disgrace to the U.S. government that they claim to represent. If this was Democrats doing this these Republican members would be howling in front of every microphone they could find.

As a lifetime Republican since the 1960s I must say I am ashamed of the party of today. The present House and Senate GOP leaders couldn’t hold a candle to past leadership. We don’t need more McConnells and McCarthys, we need more leaders like Bob Dole, Jerry Ford and Howard Baker.

Daniel Botzko

Tonawanda

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News