Letter: House GOP’s actions center along party lines

I watched the House meeting on a motion to deal with former Trump White House aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino, who refused to appear before the House investigation of the assault on the Capitol. The 220-203 floor vote to hold Navarro and Scavino in criminal contempt of Congress cast along party lines.

Worse, the vote came a day after Republicans, instead of acting on this motion, brought up a border security bill. Republican representatives raised this issue instead of protecting our Capitol and, therefore, the people of this country. What a waste of time and our votes. They are all there to represent us, not their party. I am disgusted with them.

Connie Rudes

East Amherst

