Letter: House GOP radicals will cause sheer chaos

The flame of democracy is still lit but it flickers. We came through a perilous time last November when the negative forces were determined to blow it out. An amazing array of real Republicans came to the ramparts to help rescue our hallowed traditions.

To paraphrase Margo Channing, “fasten your seat belts, it’s going to be a bumpy ride”. The House of Representatives and the keys to the purse are in the hands of the most radical politicians ever seen in this country. They will reign for the next two years wreaking havoc in all the most vulnerable areas of our society. They have pledged to make serious cuts in Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

The most immediate and pressing danger is their threat to stymie the raising of the debt limit which would result in “irreparable harm to the economy and global stability.” It certainly would rock the stock market and make it difficult to pay our debts. Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid would be victims along with many critically important government programs which are essential to everyday government operations and the people whose lives depend upon them.

Need I say that this is not the way to run a government. The political party once known as the Grand Old Party began at the start of this new administration without a platform. For the uninitiated a party’s platform lays out in detail their legislative plans. These Trumpublicans do not plan to legislate. Chaos will be the order of the day. If the opening days of the House are any indication of what lies ahead my suggestion regarding seatbelts is appropriate for the near future. I suspect our only hope lies with those right-thinking Republicans who remember what a noble enterprise their party once was once was. It is time to clean house before all is lost.

Joseph Spina

Amherst