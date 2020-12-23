Letter: House Democrats must show commitment to health care

If the House Democrats who believe in health care as a human right are smart, they will push for a vote on it now. By withholding a vote for Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House until they get a commitment for a vote on Medicare for All, they can show who truly is fighting for the people.

If a deadly pandemic that has killed 300,000 Americans, left thousands more without jobs and health insurance once provided by said job doesn’t prompt action, nothing will. In the event it is voted down, a success will be had in that we will know which Democrats need to be challenged in the next primary. We will study the events and actions of our elected officials from this year for decades to come.