We need an upper age barrier for those "serving" in the House or Senate. Some stay beyond their ability to fulfill their duties. Who among us has unlimited sick days to take off? Some are so removed from the rest of us, they don't remember who we are or what our lives are like.
Some stay for the power and their pensions. We limit presidential terms. Why not members of the House and Senate? I suggest 3 terms for the House and 2 for the Senate. Some members, I, personally, would miss. Others, not so much.
Sandra Myers
Williamsville