Letter: Hotel Henry deposits should not have been lost

I thought what happened to people’s deposits at the Hotel Henry was disgusting. It is ridiculous that a business can accept a large deposit to secure an event a year from now and then spend that money the next day. They said that it’s not an industry standard to segregate deposits. Well it should be. Deposits should be held in escrow by a third party and only be released right before the event or if a refund is in order. This seems like a no-brainer. I think it’s time that our lawmakers step in here and do something to prevent this from happening.