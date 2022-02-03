Letter: Hospital visitation rules should remain post-Covid

How wonderful to not have visitors. This is not meant to sound anti-social. It is to compliment the wise decision during this pandemic to ban hospital visitors, as a preventative measure, certainly, but which has resulted in many more added benefits.

Back in the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s, visitors were required to follow strict scheduled hours and only two visitors per patient were able to enter a hospital room. What happened? I have heard horror stories of “visitors,” before pandemic regulations, who brazenly asked nurses to order food for them, who left garbage in rooms that nurses had to clean up, who sat on patients’ beds and relieved themselves in private bathrooms meant for the convenience of the patients.

Today, all persons must show licenses to enter and are directed to specific areas. Some believe this is an invasion of privacy. There are ways to visit today without invading anyone’s privacy. Cellphones are now universal.

My daughter was scheduled for non-elective surgery at Erie County Medical Center. Pre-testing was necessary. Previously, these appointments had been depressing ventures filled with noise, overcrowded elevators and standing room only waiting rooms.