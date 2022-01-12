Letter: Hospice workers offer care and compassion

Late this fall, my wife was nearing the end of her 20-year fight with breast cancer. On Sun. Oct. 24 I had to take her to Roswell as her condition took a sudden turn for the worse. She was admitted and we soon realized it was a palliative situation as she just had no more energy for treatments. Her wish at that point was to just go home and be with me, our children and their families, and all the special friends who wanted one last visit. This is when I met my first hospice person.