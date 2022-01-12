Letter: Hospice workers offer care and compassion

Late this fall, my wife was nearing the end of her 20-year fight with breast cancer. On Sun. Oct. 24 I had to take her to Roswell as her condition took a sudden turn for the worse. She was admitted and we soon realized it was a palliative situation as she just had no more energy for treatments. Her wish at that point was to just go home and be with me, our children and their families, and all the special friends who wanted one last visit. This is when I met my first hospice person.
She spelled out what it would mean to bring Shelley home in our care. I found that they would be there 24/7 for support along with necessary home help. It was a profoundly special gift to us all to have her with us for her last days. When she passed on Nov. 7 a hospice nurse was with us. Her presence and heartfelt words were comforting beyond measure. Every hospice person who came to the house was genuinely kind and caring. They all have my highest respect and admiration.
Tom Malinowski
Williamsville