Letter: Hoping for improvement in neighborhood living

Perhaps it is time to get back to neighborhood living where we all had everything we needed within close proximity to our homes. In my little neighborhood, which was called “a city within a city” we had a park, a library, a police precinct, a business strip, churches of many denominations, schools, fine houses and a firehouse. However, it seems that things were too nice and we started to get picked apart by the powers-that-be. Our park was built upon, churches and schools closed, our precinct disappeared, our library funding went to another neighborhood, the business strip was decimated and the old-time homeowners either passed away or sold out to the highest bidder.
There might be light at the end of the tunnel, however, as a new investor has purchased and is restoring some of the century-old buildings on the strip. Those of us who have stuck around are hoping for the best. As the Doris Day song proclaims, “Perhaps. Perhaps. Perhaps.”
Marge Thielman Hastreiter
Buffalo