 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Hoping for improvement in neighborhood living

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Perhaps it is time to get back to neighborhood living where we all had everything we needed within close proximity to our homes. In my little neighborhood, which was called “a city within a city” we had a park, a library, a police precinct, a business strip, churches of many denominations, schools, fine houses and a firehouse. However, it seems that things were too nice and we started to get picked apart by the powers-that-be. Our park was built upon, churches and schools closed, our precinct disappeared, our library funding went to another neighborhood, the business strip was decimated and the old-time homeowners either passed away or sold out to the highest bidder.

There might be light at the end of the tunnel, however, as a new investor has purchased and is restoring some of the century-old buildings on the strip. Those of us who have stuck around are hoping for the best. As the Doris Day song proclaims, “Perhaps. Perhaps. Perhaps.”

People are also reading…

Marge Thielman Hastreiter

Buffalo

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News