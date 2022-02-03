Letter: Hope springs eternal for Buffalo Bills team

A few weeks before the Bills-Chiefs game, I listened to Eddie Vedder explain on a podcast how he yearned to get back on tour and play at stadiums full of fans. To paraphrase Vedder, a large venue concert is one of a few places in the world where you can get thousands of people together to agree on one thing. In Vedder’s case, they agree on Pearl Jam’s music.

After the infamous 13 second game, I sat alone in my living room as my wife headed upstairs to check on our three young boys in bed and try to sleep off her frustration. For the first few minutes, I was filled with self-pity and irrational thoughts. Particularly, I conflated the Bills history of losses with my many failures. I wondered if I would ever get a break.

I eventually came out of my stupor and thought of the Bills fans that meant most to me. First, I thought of my father, who worked for 35 years in the sanitation department for the City of Buffalo and a second job as a realtor, while raising me as a single parent. The sacrifices he made for me had an indelible impact on my personal and professional career path. I thought of my mother who died far too young at 61, after a two-year fight with ovarian cancer. I thought of my sister in Miami, who was at a Bills Backer bar drowning her sorrows with friends. I thought of my wife and kids and how much happiness they bring to my life. Then I thought of Vedder and his wise words. We may all not agree on much these days, but I know a place next year in September where over 70,000 humans will be back together – in agreement. Go Bills.