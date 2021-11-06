Letter: Honor the veterans who keep us free

There are two holidays during the month of November which provide an opportunity for us to express gratitude. It is fitting that Veterans Day and Thanksgiving are observed closely together as both days offer us a chance to reflect on the blessings we enjoy due to the sacrifices made by others.

Most notably I refer to Nov. 11, Veterans Day, when we recognize those who served our country in the military and provided us with the security we enjoy. As a member of the armed forces, an individual is required to possess fortitude when answering the call for duty. In addition, a veteran's family must be able to endure the uncertainty of their loved one's well being. Ask a Gold Star Mother what the emotional roller coaster feels like to have a son or daughter in harm's way.

So as we sit back in our warm home, having a turkey dinner, and watching a Bills game on TV, give thanks and say a prayer for those who made all this possible. Remember "we didn't know them all but we owe them all."

Joe Pasek

Vietnam veteran

Tonawanda