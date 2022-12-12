Letter: Homeowners would benefit from All-Electric legislation

Joel HusVar of the Buffalo Niagara Association of realtors is promoting an entirely erroneous view, and one contrary to his industry’s own interests (“Retrofitting homes from gas to electric will cost thousands,” Nov. 30).

Endlessly hammering the notion that homeowners must electrify their homes to comply with New York’s climate law does not make it true. Nobody is requiring anybody to invest in full home electrification. What does make sense is for homeowners to move to electric heating, cooling and cooking as their fossil fuel-powered appliances need replacement. Efficient heat pumps and stoves, along with investments in insulation and efficient lighting, can lower home energy costs by 30% and provide clean inside air. Generous federal funding helps homeowners afford these improvements, a public policy to reduce climate damage.

HusVar should know that most home buyers are looking for energy-efficient homes. Good for realtors and home sellers, energy efficient homes have higher resale values.

Gas customers now pay a spiraling sum for gas industry infrastructure while subject to volatile fuel prices. All homeowners would benefit from passage of the All-Electric Buildings Act, which would ban the new gas hook-ups all gas customers pay for in service fees and in price increases spiked by increasing demand. Electric homes are cheaper to construct and, with their efficient electric use, cheaper to maintain.

Building electric, as gas customers gradually escape from fossil fuel dependency, is necessary to reduce toxic climate pollution. It would be public policy to everyone’s benefit.

Sara Schultz

Williamsville